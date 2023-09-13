HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The search continues for two suspects who got away after three men led police on a cross-county chase.

According to The Henrico County Division of Police, officers reported to the intersection of Craig Avenue and Elba street after receiving reports of a stolen car. When they arrived, they found three men in a stolen Toyota SUV and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the car drove away.

It’s unclear which direction the suspects went in. Henrico Police tells 8News they lost sight of the vehicle near the Interstate 95/Interstate 295 interchange and decoded to give up the pursuit.

8News spoke with Hanover County resident Peggy Strickland, who says she saw the heavy police presence on I-95 near the Sliding Hill area.

“Seeing that many [police officers] was alarming,” said Strickland.

Henrico Police later received a call about the vehicle crashing in Hanover County. The suspects abandoned the car and ran into the woods.

According to Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received reports of residents seeing three Black men, who looked to be between the ages of 20 and 25, run into the woods. One suspect was taken into custody and two others are still on the run.

Strickland tells us knowing that they have not been caught has put her family on edge.

“We don’t even know what type of people we’re dealing with, were they convicted criminals? Are they just joy riders that just got caught? We don’t know,” said Strickland. “I want them to be caught and to finally put an end to the chapter of being scared and being nervous because we don’t know why they ran. We don’t know who they are, and we don’t know if we’re safe.”

Henrico Police are asking anyone with any information to call 804-501-5000.