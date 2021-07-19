Search continues for missing man swept away in Pamunkey River in New Kent

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are continuing to search for a man missing after going into the water at the Pamunkey River in New Kent County.

According to Virginia Marine Police, they got the call for a missing person around 11 a.m. Saturday.

They say the missing man, 37-year-old Cory Redford, of Henrico, “went in the water, resurfaced, but hasn’t been seen anymore.”

Officials say the man was swimming in the water next to his boat when he was swept away by the current. Witnesses threw a life ring to him, but during an attempt to move the boat closer, officials say the witnesses lost sight of the man and contacted authorities.

A search team has been deployed to help search for the missing man, and the search continued Monday morning.

There are no further details. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Virginia Marine Police Operations Center at 757-247-2265.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.