HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The search continues for a missing Henrico County woman whose husband was killed following an officer-involved shooting last March.

Tracy Lynn Butler Epps, 56, was last heard from on March 3, 2022. Three days later, her husband, Lester Carlton Epps, Jr., 58, was taken to the hospital after being shot by two Richmond Police officers, where he later died.

Then-Chief Gerald Smith said at the time that authorities were called to the 1200 block of Garber Street, between Scott and Arcadia Streets, for the report of an “unknown, armed individual,” later identified as Lester Epps. While on the scene, Smith said that Lester Epps was armed with a handgun on a residential porch, and refused to drop the gun while also making an “aggressive action” toward the responding officers. That’s when they fired their service weapons.

“Our prayers are with the suspect’s family at this time, as well as with the officers who are going through this dramatic and traumatic incident in their careers,” Smith said in a briefing following the incident.

The deadly shooting prompted authorities to go to Tracy Epps’ residence for a next-of-kin notification. On March 7, 2022, they stopped at the WoodSpring Suites hotel in the 6900 block of W. Broad Street, located just off Interstate 64. According to Henrico Police, “a review of video footage” prompted them to launch an independent missing person investigation into the whereabouts of Tracy Epps.

“We’re going to follow their lead,” Ronald Butler, Tracy Epps’ older brother, told 8News on Monday. “They met with us a few weeks ago and told us where they were, what they had, and there were some searched that followed after that meeting.”

In April of last year, Tracy Epps’ family told 8News that they were informed of video evidence from the hotel that reportedly showed Lester Epps bringing a luggage cart out of the back of the building, and lifting an object wrapped in a blanket into a car. On Monday, loved ones also noted that blood was found at the hotel.

“She’s gone,” Butler said. “[You] can come to the conclusion, based on all the circumstantial evidence.”

Butler said that, over the course of the past year, Tracy Epps’ loved ones, along with law enforcement and community members, have continued their search efforts.

“We’ve exhausted every lead that exists with the limited phone data that was available and logical areas to search, based on history of behavior,” he said. “We don’t know where else to search.”

As loved ones continue to search for Tracy Epps, Butler asked members of the public to be on the lookout for any potential evidence, as well.

“We have a lot of people that are eager to help. But it’s hard to, in all good conscience, ask somebody to spend a Saturday or Sunday or whenever they’re available to go search,” he said. “You’re in such a state as you search. You’re looking for any evidence at all, and every tree that you see that’s turned over, every root ball, you’ve got to search behind it. You got to search in it. Every mount of leaves, you think, ‘Maybe it’s there. Maybe she’s there.'”

Butler added that even if evidence found by individuals outdoors does not lead to his sister, it could lead to other missing persons.

Tracy Epps is described as having reddish brown hair, weighing approximately 145 pounds, and being 5-foot-2-inches tall.

“She left a wonderful legacy,” Butler said. “All is forgiven, and even the Epps family. I can say that, figuratively and literally, we’ve embraced each other because they’re victims, too.”

Following Tracy Epps’ disappearance, her loved ones formed the local organization Chickadee’s Escape, meant to help victims of domestic violence.

“Tracy has always been there. You have those key people in your life that you look back, and I can look back over my entire life, and Tracy was always there,” Jessica Felts, one of the group’s founders, said Monday. “I needed to put myself in a situation where I could help other people the way that we were not able to help Tracy. I felt like, without realizing it, the community has a need that nobody was focusing in on.”

Chickadee’s Escape has held drives to collect food, toys, clothing and toiletries for victims of domestic violence who need support.

“It’s just the little things; things that we take for granted every day,” Felts said. “We need to embrace other people.”

Search efforts have continued in recent months. (Courtesy of Katherine Stronge)

Anyone with information about Tracy Epps’ whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police Detective R. Egan at 804-501-4878. Anonymous tops may also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or online.

“I see the sorrow that is left, and all the victims that are there,” Butler said. “It’s a whole other realm for us now because it’s not a theory, it’s not a concept. It’s touched us in a way that we thought we’d never be touched by.”