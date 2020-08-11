Search ongoing for missing Henrico woman, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico woman believed to be in need of medical assistance is missing, her family tells Henrico Police.
Claudia E. Budu is described as 5-feet-6-inches, 220 pounds, with brown eyes and blond hair. She is driving a 2014 Honda Cross Tour with Virginia tags 399 OUA. According to police, Budu left her medications behind, and there is a concern she may need medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Ms. Claudia Budu’s whereabouts is asked to call local law
enforcement or Investigator Schihl at (804) 501-5000.
