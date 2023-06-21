HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The second suspect police believe to be involved in a Henrico homicide on May 15 was arrested early Wednesday morning, over a month after a woman was found dead inside a Highland Springs home.

Police say officers responded to a medical emergency in the 600 block of Summer Court after a family member found their loved one — identified as Brittany Jo McDaniel, 41, of Henrico County — dead inside the home.

Police declared the incident to be a homicide, and identified two Henrico residents, John Quincy Neal, 21, and Montreal Javon Robinson, 37, as two suspects in connection to McDaniel’s death.

Neal was arrested by police on Thursday, June 15. He was charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and second-degree murder and is being held at the Henrico County Jail without bond.

Robinson was taken into custody in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 21. According to court documents, he has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony first offense.

Anyone with any further information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Ensor at

804-501-5000.