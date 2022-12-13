HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The second suspect connected to a deadly shooting at a Walmart in Tuckahoe in late November was arrested after turning himself in to police early Tuesday morning.

The Henrico County Police Division said 23-year-old Ja’Corey M. Coleman, of Richmond, turned himself in to police Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Coleman had warrants out for his arrest including second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the shooting death of a male juvenile that occurred at a Walmart parking lot in the 1500 block of North Parham Road.

Coleman is the second suspect to be arrested in connection to the homicide after 18-year-old Javion Peroune, of Henrico County, turned himself in to police on Dec. 1. Peroune also faces charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Detective Henry at 804-501-4829.