Second rabies case of the year confirmed in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A second case of rabies was confirmed in Henrico County after a dog killed a raccoon on Saturday.

Henrico Police said that their animal protection unit responded to the 8700 block of Sedgemoor Drive on Sept. 11. The dog owners reported that their pet had caught and killed a raccoon in their backyard.

The raccoon was submitted to the State Lab and tested positive for rabies. The dog involved is quarantined on the owner’s property.

Henrico Police remind pet owners to make sure their pets’ rabies vaccinations are up to date. Any abnormal wildlife behavior can be reported at (804) 501-5000.

This is the second confirmed rabies case in Henrico County in 2021.