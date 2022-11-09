HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A second teenager has been arrested in connection to the investigation of the shooting death of a juvenile boy in mid-September.

The shooting occurred just north of Henrico’s Edgewood neighborhood on Sep. 18. Responding officers found the victim — an identified but unnamed juvenile male — near Laburnum Avenue and Conway Street shortly after 10 a.m. The boy later died at the hospital from his injuries.

East Laburnum Ave and Conway Street in Henrico County.

Two days after the shooting, police arrested the first teen suspect in the case. He has since been charged with second-degree murder, according to the Henrico County Police Department.

After a continued investigation, the second teen suspect was arrested on Monday, Nov. 7. Police said the 16-year-old was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a firearm as a juvenile.