Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm visits Henrico for tour of future GreenCity: “This is the poster child”

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With the bipartisan $1T infrastructure bill passing in the Senate, United States Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm visited the former Best Products facility in Henrico for a tour of the future ‘GreenCity.’

Joined by Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and members of Henrico County’s Board of Supervisors, Sec. Granholm was updated on investment and plans for the eco-district’s development.

The former Governor of Michigan said President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda for Central Virginia is in place to create clean energy-powered communities and generate new local jobs.

She added that GreenCity is what the future of sustainable projects looks like.

“This project is a signature project and I am really excited to be here,” Sec. Granholm said.” It is sort of a poster child of the kind of world we can create.”

“Obviously, there are a few years left before it is complete but this project will be able to take advantage of the work Congresswoman Spanberger is supporting, in terms of the President’s Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure framework that was just passed in the Senate.”

Just held an interview with U.S. Secretary of Energy @SecGranholm and U.S. Congresswoman @RepSpanberger regarding clean energy jobs in America in addition to updates on Henrico’s GreenCity.



“We hope this is the poster child for what other places can do.” @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/7U58kHFZTq — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) August 12, 2021

Sec. Granholm said GreenCity is an example of what the Biden Administration is going to be able to do if they are able to pass the full presidential agenda.

“It’s about taking advantage of the demand for clean energy products in the U.S., build them in the U.S., sell them in the U.S. and put people into work in the U.S.,” she said. “There is a sense of urgency about this and we must act. The United States can take control of the global demand for clean energy products and manufacture them in the U.S.”

Abigail Spanberger said she was excited to welcome Sec. Granholm to Henrico County and said GreenCity is an example of the direction Central Virginia is heading.

After a presentation by GreenCity developer Michael Hallmark, Sec. Granholm was again thanked for stopping by the facility and received applause from the crowd.



Slides in GreenCity presentation.

In response to reports of the White House calling on OPEC to boost oil production as the nation sees a continued rise in gasoline prices, Sec. Granholm said it does not impact the administration’s efforts to get more electric cars on the streets.

“What we want to do is make sure this recovery is not impeded and we know the price of gas has been increasing coming out of a pandemic coupled with summer travel which happens every year,” she said. “It is projected that prices will stabilize and reduce in the fall. We will see that cycle. That is what is happening now. The United States is not a member of OPEC but we want to pressure them to create enough supplies so we don’t see this bump up in gas prices.”