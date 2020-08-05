Section of Henrico road, flooded after Isaias, to remain closed as crews inspect bridge

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of Kingsland Road, between New Market and Deep Bottom roads, in Henrico County will be closed until further notice as crews inspect the bridge over Four Mile Creek.

According to the county’s Department of Public Works, the section of the road is closed while workers examine “the bridge after floodwaters caused by Tropical Storm Isaias overtopped it Tuesday.”

During the inspection, traffic will be detoured on New Market Road to Buffin Road before returning back to Kingsland Road.

