HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of Markel Road in Henrico County is set to close for several weeks as work is done to improve pedestrian safety.

According to Henrico County, the road closure will take place on Markel Road between Byrd Avenue and Willow Lawn Drive. The stretch will be closed beginning Monday, Jan. 16, and is expected to be shut down until around the first week of March.

“The project will install an elevated crosswalk on Markel and provide traffic calming devices and other improvements to enhance pedestrian safety at Markel and Byrd,” the release from the county stated.

A detour directing drivers around the work zone will utilize Byrd, Fitzhugh Avenue and Willow Lawn.