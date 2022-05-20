HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of Pemberton Road is closed, after a van crashed, knocking down a power pole and power lines Friday afternoon.

Henrico Police tweeted around 4:30 p.m., saying the road was closed between Boardman Lane and Oldhouse Drive. Police did not give a timeframe for when the road would be reopened. The crash involved a silver van, which is pictured below tangled in power cables, with a power pole laying above the damaged front end of the vehicle.

According to police, nobody was injured in the crash.

Police suggested those traveling in the area take an alternate route.