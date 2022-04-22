HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Department of Public Utilities has announced that a section of River Road will close temporarily next week for utility work.

According to a tweet posted by the Henrico County Government, the closure will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 28 and is expected to last until around 5 p.m. on Friday, April 29.

The section of the road that will be closed is between Gaskins Road and Blair Road in Western Henrico. A detour via Patterson Avenue will be in place.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511virginia.org.