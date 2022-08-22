HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County has announced plans to improve a 2.1-mile section of Three Chopt Road, located between Barrington Hills Drive and a point about 1,000 feet east of Gaskins Road.

According to the county, the road will be widened to four lanes and include curb and gutter additions, drainage improvements and a sidewalk for pedestrians.

While construction is not set to begin until April 2024, Dominion Energy is expected to begin tree clearing in the area as early as next week to relocate utility lines.

The roadway improvement project is expected to be completed by June 2026. More information can be found on the county’s website.