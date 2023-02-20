HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of road in Henrico County was closed Monday morning as police investigated a pedestrian being hit in the early morning hours.

The Henrico County Police Division said a section of Williamsburg Road would be closed “for the next couple of hours” in an email sent out just before 6 a.m. The section of the closed road spans from Klockner Drive to Lewis Road.

Henrico said the crash team is at the scene investigating the incident, which police say occurred early Monday morning.

Henrico Police investigate pedestrian hit (Photo: Howard Williams/8News)

8News has reached out to Henrico Police for more information on the incident.