UPDATE: Sedan driver hits, kills pedestrian on Broad Street in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was killed in Henrico County on Tuesday night.

According to police, the victim was a woman. She was found dead at the scene of the crash.

Henrico Police responded to the scene of the crash on Broad Street near Westerre Parkway. Traffic is being diverted from Broad Street by having drivers turn right on Cox Road, left on Westerre Parkway and right on Broad Street.

According to police, the sedan hit the pedestrian on the eastbound side of the road.

It is unclear if there are any charges at this time, police tell 8News that they believe alcohol was not a factor in the crash.