HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Bonsai trees from all over the world are on display at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

According to the garden’s website, Bonsai Take Flight will feature about 25 Bonsai trees at a time with new trees being added to the exhibit weekly. Some of the trees have been cultivated for more than 30 years and some are over 100 years old.

Several types of trees are on display, including conifer, deciduous and tropical trees collected from the wild, as well as urban areas. Trees from private collections and nurseries across Asia and America are also included in the exhibit.

The exhibit features work from Todd Stewart and Bob Chilton from Gardens Unlimited, who have exhibited at the United States National Arboretum in Washington, D.C.

Bonsai Take Flight will be on display at Lewis Ginter until Sunday, Feb. 26. More information about the exhibit can be found here.