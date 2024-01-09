HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have announced plans to spend $1.4 million in federal funding to build 38 publicly accessible electric vehicle (EV) charging stations throughout Henrico County.

Based on a press release from the U.S. Senate, the charging ports will be spread across facilities such as libraries, government centers, parks and recreation sites.

“Electric vehicles have enormous potential to limit air pollution and cut carbon emissions, but we need widespread, accessible charging infrastructure so even more Virginians can make the switch,” said the senators in a press release. “We’re thrilled the bipartisan infrastructure law is expanding EV charging capacity in Henrico County, and we will continue working to make it affordable and convenient for Virginians to choose electric vehicles and other clean energy solutions.”

Senators Warner and Kaine have long-standing support of efforts to invest in a future of clean energy, this funding represents the initiative to lower pollution in Virginia.