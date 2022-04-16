HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- Seven people were hurt in a fire at an apartment complex in Henrico Friday night.

According to Henrico Fire, crews responded to the complex on Winchmere court just before 11 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from second-story windows. Fire could be seen coming from the rear of the building and extending up to the roof.

One woman was able to escape by jumping from a second-story window.

Seven people, three adults and four children, were taken to VCU Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire Marshals are still trying to determine the cause.



Photos courtesy of Henrico Fire

