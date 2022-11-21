HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 28-year-old woman has been charged with driving under the influence after seven people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries they received in a four-car crash on Interstate 295.

Virginia State Police said troopers responded to the multi-vehicle crash — located on I-295 southbound near mile marker 31 — at 7:19 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

Upon arrival troopers found four cars to be involved in the crash. State Police said all seven people involved in the crash were taken to the VCU Emergency room for serious injuries, but that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening at this time.

Police said a 28-year-old woman from Aylett has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. The crash is still under investigation, pending the possibility of other charges.