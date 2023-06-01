HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A John Rolfe Middle School student was charged with bringing a gun to school on Wednesday. This incident makes the seventh gun found at a Henrico school this school year.

The student has been charged with possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18, possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed weapon. The student was also taken to the Henrico Juvenile Detention home by police and may face disciplinary action at school, according to John Rolfe Middle School Principal Darryl Johnson.

Johnson emailed parents on Wednesday, May 31, informing them that someone at the school reported a student possibly had a weapon on campus. Henrico police worked with the school resource officer to locate and recover the gun.

Henrico County Public Schools is planning to install weapons scanners in all schools for the next school year and are expected to vote on the proposal later this month.

Henrico Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell told 8News the district offered community members the opportunity to weigh in on the proposal. With more than 7,000 responses, the district feels they have the support from the community to go forward with this process.

The last day of school for Henrico County is June 9, 2023.

