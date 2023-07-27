HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several lanes both east and westbound on Interstate 64 have been shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash in Henrico County.

The crash is located on I-64 just before Staples Mill Road. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash, and at least three cars were seen on VDOT cameras having ended up in the interstate’s grassy median.

Several lanes both east and westbound on Interstate 64 were shut down Thursday, July 27 due to a multi-vehicle crash in Henrico County. (Photo: Virginia Department of Transportation)

In original VDOT reports, the eastbound left lane and left shoulder were closed, as well as the west left shoulder and left lane.

Henrico Police received a call for the crash just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 27.

Virginia State Police said no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

As of 9:30 a.m., traffic backups in the area had reached 3 miles.

