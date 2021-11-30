‘She loved her kids’; Henrico mother of three killed, husband charged with murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico mother was killed in what authorities are calling a domestic incident. Her husband is now behind bars in connection to her murder. The victim’s family confirmed to 8News that Sara Pierce was married to Patrick Pierce who is now locked up at the county jail.

On top of Sara Pierce’s tragic death, she leaves behind three young children who will now grow up without their mother. Sara Pierce is described by loved ones and close friends as a sweetheart who had a kind, patient spirit. She was a loving, dedicated mother whose life was cut short at just 30-years-old.

As of Tuesday, Sara Pierce’s family was not ready for an on-camera interview, but did say they’re at a loss for words and can’t believe this happened.

Jeanine Booker is also in disbelief that her high school friend was murdered.

“My heart sunk. It’s just sad,” Booker told 8News. “I know her as just talkative and bubbly and ready to have conversations with people.”

Booker and Chante Crawley-Rhodes spent their Tuesday reminiscing on their days at Henrico High School with Sara Pierce.

“We had a lot of great memories,” said Crawley-Rhodes. “We were great friends. She was well-known and a great person.”

She goes on to say the last time she spoke with Sara Pierce was over the summer.

“She’s strong because I never knew. You never know what a person is really going through. A lot of people can hold stuff in and you just don’t know. I wish I could’ve helped her.”

Henrico Police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Pierce on the scene without incident. Sara Pierce’s loved ones confirming the two were married. Patrick Pierce is in jail without bond facing a second degree murder and a firearm charge.

The 30-year-old was shot in her own home Monday afternoon at Bellsun Apartments on South Oak Avenue.

Officers arrived at the apartment complex, right before 4 p.m. for a shooting call. Police said it started with an argument in the parking lot and ended with Sara Pierce being shot inside the home and later dying at the hospital.

On Tuesday, 8News visited the crime scene and saw red police tape on the front door of the unit. HPD said it was a domestic-related incident.

“If you looked at her, you would never know she was dealing with that,” Crawley-Rhodes said.

Loved ones and friends say Sara Pierce lived for her three young children, one just an infant; all three are now forced to grow up without their mother.

“They’re babies–just babies,” Crawley-Rhodes said. “It shouldn’t matter how much anger or anything someone put you through. She did not deserve that.”

The Henrico Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to give them a call.