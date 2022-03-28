HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting occurred at White Oak Mall late morning Monday.

A little before 11:50 a.m., Henrico Police responded to a report of a shooting near the 4500 block of Laburnum Ave, where two drivers had gotten into an argument and began shooting at one another.

At this time it is believed no one was struck by gunfire. However, one person in the parking lot was hit by one of the suspect’s vehicles as they were fleeing the scene.

The victim of the hit-and-run was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing, and updates will be made when available.

If you have any information that may help with the investigation, please call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit tips online at p3tips.com.

White Oak Mall has been cordoned off (Photo credit: Carla Lemons, 8News)

Correction: This story originally reported the site of the shooting as Laburnum Park Shopping Center.