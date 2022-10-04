HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Short Pump Town Center visitors could be able to walk around the mall and drink alcohol at the same time by spring 2023.

Brookfield Properties, the real estate development company that co-owns the mall, applied for a commercial lifestyle center license with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority on Sept. 23.

If the permit is granted, people who buy alcoholic beverages from restaurants inside the mall would be allowed to drink them within the outdoor mall’s lower and upper common areas.

People wouldn’t be allowed to take drinks outside of the mall and into the parking lot and the license wouldn’t give the mall the authority to open a kiosk for alcoholic beverages.

A Brookfield Properties spokesperson said they hope a decision comes within the next three to six months so shoppers can drink in the mall by spring 2023. Richmond BizSense first reported that Short Pump mall filed the request.

“It’s meant to enhance the customer experience,” the spokesperson said Tuesday, “and it’s been a perk we’ve offered at our other outdoor properties.”

According to an ABC spokesperson, there are nine commercial lifestyle center licenses in Virginia but none in the Richmond area. The spokesperson said there is a mandatory 30-day posting and publishing phase before a license can be approved but that ABC strives “to promptly review all applications received.”

If approved, the license lasts the entire year and does not limit alcohol use to certain days, the ABC spokesperson told 8News.