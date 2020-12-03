Shots fired during ‘knock and announce’ warrant in Henrico, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police officers were shot at while executing a knock and announce search warrant Thursday morning, police said.

According to the department, a resident on 5600 block of Crenshaw Road shot at officers who were performing the warrant. Officers did not return fire instead they negotiated with the residents to exit the home, HPD said in a release.

No officers or residents were injured during this incident. The investigation is on-going.