HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after shots were fired into an occupied apartment in Henrico on Sunday evening.

Henrico Police responded to the 5800 block of Kirkstone Circle, just off Chamberlayne Road in Henrico, at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 for a reported shooting.

According to police, shots were fired into an occupied apartment in the area. No injuries were reported. Police were not able to confirm how many people were inside the apartment during the time of the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. It is unknown if this shooting was targeted, according to Henrico Police.