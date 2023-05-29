HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Highland Springs area.

Around 2:20 a.m. on Monday, May 29, officers were called to the 500 block of South Oak Avenue for a shooting.

According to police, multiple shots had been fired into an occupied home. There were no reported injuries and police said there is no threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigative Section of the division.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.