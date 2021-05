Clean up at Horse Creek in Henrico County on Saturday, May 8. (Photo: Henrico County Twitter)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is looking for volunteers with rubber boots to help cleanup a stream this Saturday.

The cleanup will take place at Horse Creek and is hosted by Keep Henrico Beautiful. The creek is off Lark Road by the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

The event runs from 9 to 11 a.m. CLICK HERE to register.