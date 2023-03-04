HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers traveling north on Interstate 95 in the Richmond area are asked to plan ahead due to road work that is expected to affect traffic significantly in mid-March.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, there will be double lane closures on I-95 North near Parham Road in Henrico County between 9 p.m. on Friday, March 17 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

The lane closures are taking place so that repairs can be made to the pavement in the area. Drivers are urged to consider using Route 1, Route 301 and I-295 during work hours, as “significant delays” are expected.

The ramps from Parham Road to I-95 will be closed, as well as the ramps from I-95 north to the westbound lanes of Parham Road. Drivers should follow the posted detour routes when travelling through the area:

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.