HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A deadly single-car crash in Henrico is under investigation by Virginia State Police.

State Police said officers responded to a single-car crash on the I-64 East ramp from I-295 North in Henrico County at 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Upon arrival, police said officers found that the driver of a 2019 Honda Civic took the exit ramp and ran off the left side of the road. The driver then lost control, and the car flipped over and ended up hitting trees.

Virginia State Police said the driver, 23-year-old Robert William Scott of Hopewell, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. Police said he died from his injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.