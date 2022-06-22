HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Ashland in which one person was killed and one was sent to the hospital.

According to police, the crash took place at around 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15. A 1997 Chevrolet Trailblazer with two people inside was heading west on Interstate 64 near Gaskins Road when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a median.

The SUV then overcorrected and went across all three lanes of traffic and the exit ramp to Gaskins Road before hitting an embankment and flipping several times and coming to a stop upside-down.

The driver, 35-year-old John Wayne Jolly, of Ashland, was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger, 35-year-old Bonnie Marie Ellis, also of Ashland, was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither Jolly or Ellis was wearing a seatbelt.