Single-vehicle crash investigation underway in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police told 8News a single-vehicle crash investigation is underway in the 6000 block of Elko Road.
Police said the investigation was in its preliminary stages and did not offer additional details.
The crash is believed to be fatal, however, police did not confirm those details as of Thursday night.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
