Massive sinkhole causes road closure in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A massive sinkhole opened up in Henrico getting in the way of people trying to get to work Monday morning.

Henrico Police said the sinkhole is in the area of Santa Rosa Road and Discovery Drive. There are mostly office buildings in this area. Traffic is being diverted through the parking lots.

HPD is urging drivers who travel along those roads to use Rolling Hills Drive, Franklin Farms Drive, or Forest Avenue as an alternate route.

The sinkhole is taking up a whole lane and crews have been in the area trying to fix it since 4 a.m.

A crew worker told 8News it could take 12 to 14 hours to complete repairs.

The sinkhole was caused by a water main break.

