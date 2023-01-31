HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After the jury trial for a Henrico Police officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Norfolk man was dismissed, the victim’s sister is speaking out.

According to police, Henrico officer Timothy Grant Million III responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, after authorities reported a car that flipped multiple times. Police said Million shot 53-year-old Tony Singleton of Norfolk “during an encounter” at the scene, but no further details were released.

Singleton’s sister, Joanne Ray, told 8News the night of the shooting was her worst nightmare come true.

“The night that my brother was killed I was overwhelmed with anxiety and everything and something told me that it was Tony,” she said.

In February 2022, Million was indicted by a grand jury and charged with voluntary manslaughter. After a rescheduling, his trial began in January 2023. On Wednesday, Jan. 25 — the third day of five planned days — however, the judge dismissed the case based on lack of evidence, citing that the body cam footage and the witness testimony were not enough to establish criminal culpability.

Ray says she was in disbelief when she found out her brother’s case had been dismissed.

“I don’t understand how a police officer that was supposed to be going to help my brother, took my brother’s life,” she said. “The officer put seven bullets in my brother’s body, that’s just unbelievable. No one should have to die that way.”

Following the judge’s decision, Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said she disagreed with the decision.

“We just respectfully disagree with this one decision and were just disappointed that the citizens of Henrico didn’t have a chance to assess this case,” Taylor said.

Even though the criminal case is over, it is unknown if Million will face any administrative consequences from the police department. On Wednesday, Henrico Police Chief Eric English confirmed that Million is still on paid leave.

“I can’t get my brother back but I should’ve been able to get justice for him being killed but I was robbed of that as well,” Ray said.