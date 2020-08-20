Six active COVID-19 cases at University of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The University of Richmond reports six active COVID-19 cases among students and faculty, according to the COVID-19 dashboard made available by the school.

There have been 11 total cases since July 12 and most cases (five) were reported the week of August 8-15. The school has administered more than 1,200 COVID-19 tests.

Students started their return to the Henrico County campus on Monday, Aug. 10, with most students returning August 14-21. Classes begin on Monday, Aug. 24.

Upon returning to school, students who live on campus were required to be tested for COVID-19 before they could proceed to campus housing. Students who had a fever or other symptoms were either sent home to isolate with their families, or sent to designated isolation rooms provided by the university.

In early August, students were sent a letter warning them of severe punishment if they do not comply with the school’s COVID-19 rules. Punishments include suspension from the university and eviction from campus.

The school’s COVID-19 Dashboard will be updated weekly. According to the website, “Weekly updates allow the University to protect the privacy of student and employee information while enabling us to observe and share campus health trends.”

The dashboard was last updated on Tuesday, Aug. 18.