Sixth case of rabies reported in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Animal Protection Unit has confirmed there was a positive case of rabies in Henrico’s West End.

On Saturday, Henrico Police Animal Protection responded to the 1900 block of Greenhurst Drive in the Three Chopt District for a report of three dogs fighting a raccoon that had come on the property.

Officers found the raccoon nearby and took it to the state lab for testing. The raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The dogs are under quarantine.

This is the sixth confirmed rabies case in Henrico County in 2020.

Henrico Police is asking people to make sure their pet’s rabies vaccinations are up to date.

To report abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center (804) 501-5000.

