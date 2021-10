HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico firefighters were able to contain a small fire this morning on Kingsthorpe Terrace.

According to authorities, a small fire was caused by a heating blanket. The fire was contained to a room.

Residents were alerted by their smoke detector and closing the door to the room helped contain the fire, Henrico Battalion Chief Southall told 8News at the scene.