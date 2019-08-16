Smoke detector helps Richmond family escape house fire

Four people are without a home following Friday morning house fire on Geffert Lane in Richmond.

Crews were called to the blaze at around 8:45 a.m. and found heavy smoke inside the home. Approximately 25 firefighters and seven companies responded to the scene. It took roughly 15 minutes to mark the fire under control.

Officials say the fire started in the laundry room of the single-story home. The fire marshal is investigating a cause.

Four people — one adult and three kids — who were inside the home when the fire broke out made it out safely. Officials say a smoke detector alerted them to the fire.

