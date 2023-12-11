HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are warning residents that the snowy weather and subsequent thaw are causing delays in the east end.

According to police, Portugee Road has been closed between Lerch Road and Beulah Road due to high water.

“The road is impassable and dangerous,” a police spokesperson said.

Police are at the scene, along with crews from Henrico’s Department of Public Works, to reroute traffic in the area.

“Henrico Police would like to remind the public that when they encounter high water, turn around and don’t take any chances,” the spokesperson said.

