HENRICO COUNTY, VA. (WRIC) — A Henrico County leader says he wants to add solar panels to the Springfield Road Landfill. If the board approves, the renewable energy would be used at a sewage pump station.

Three Chopt District supervisor Tommy Branin, proposed having solar panels on the land six years ago. At that time, however, the technology couldn’t create enough energy to make it a viable cost.

Branin now claims the proposal could save taxpayers $600,000-$700,000 on electricity for over 30 years.

Three Chopt District supervisor Tommy Branin speaks about the solar panels during a press conference. (Photo: Jeremy Wall, 8News)

“They will put in the money to build it, maintain it and keep it going to create the energy,” Branin said. “That will reduce our cost on power because we will buy that energy back from Dominion.”

If the county approves the solar panels, Branin said he would like to make a similar proposal for the eastern side of the county.

“It’s important for, not just the citizens of Henrico, but the region to see what good planning and good thought in becoming sustainable and renewable is all about,” Branin explained.

County leaders will vote on the solar panel proposal during a meeting tonight. If it gets approved, the solar panels will be operational by 2025.