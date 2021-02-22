Some Henrico students return to in-person learning

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Some Henrico County students will return to the classroom on Monday. At a school board meeting this month, it was decided that Pre-K through 2nd graders would be the first group to return in a phased-in approach.

School leaders released a host of videos on social media showing the various safety measures in place for students’ return. Among them are daily health checks, glass barriers around desks, PPE, signage, and cleaning supplies.

Students should also bring a mask; however, there will be extras if one is forgotten.

As far as a timeline, Pre-K through 5th, 6th, and 9th graders will return on March 1. The remainder of the students will head back on March 8; however, parents had the option to keep their child virtual.

Monday’s and Tuesday’s will be in-person, while students will learn from home the rest of the week.

This gradual return for Henrico comes weeks after Governor Northam pushed for all Virginia schools to have a plan for returning to the classroom by March 15.

This morning, First Lady Pam Northam and Secretary of Education Atif Qarni will welcome students back at Greenwood Elementary.