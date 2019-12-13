Sources: Man accused of killing daughter, niece, dies of suspected suicide in Henrico jail

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man accused of fatally shooting his teen daughter and niece in Henrico last December has died by suspected suicide inside a county jail, sources tell 8News.

Earlier this year, Abdool Z. Zaman was indicted on two capital murder charges in relation to the deaths of his 18-year-old daughter, Vanessa Zaman, and niece, Leona Samlall, who were both gunned down at a Highland Springs apartment complex on December 13.

The medical examiner later ruled both girls died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Five days later, New York City Police took Zaman into custody on a street in Queens.

