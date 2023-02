HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The southbound lanes of Chamberlayne Road is closed due to a crash.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, the closure is at Brook Hill Circle near the Chamberlayne Road/Interstate 95 interchange.

Police say traffic may be impacted for the next couple of hours as crews work to clear the road. A detour is currently in place and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.