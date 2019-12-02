Southern States — farming staple store in Eastern Henrico — to close

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Southern States store in eastern Henrico is set to close early next year because of its inability to generate profit, the company said Monday.

Southern States on Williamsburg Road will close at the end of their lease in January 2020.

As we move forward, Southern States is focused on serving our customers profitability. Unfortunately, Williamsburg Road has not been able to generate the profits required to sustain the location and serve its customers effectively.” Southern States

According to its website, Southern States is one of the largest farm supply retail and service cooperatives in the United States. The cooperative is based in Richmond.

Loyal customers and farmers in that area told 8News they are devastated by the news of the store closing. One local farmer decided to start a petition to keep the store opened.

The closing of this store will have a tremendous impact on the farmers and horse owners in Varina, and surrounding areas, of Henrico County.” Stewart Goodwin

The petition states that customers have deterred from shopping at Tractor Supply because they love the service and knowledge of the employees at the east Henrico location.

The store has eight full-time employees. The company said they will be offering them the opportunity to work at another location.

A spokesperson for Southern States told 8News they are aware of the petition and have shared the customer concerns with their management team.

However, at this time there is no indication that the store will remain open, despite the petition reaching nearly 1,000 signatures in 48 hours.

Tune in at 5 p.m. to watch 8News reporter Talya Cunningham interview local farmers in the area about how the store closing will affect them.

