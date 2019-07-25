Speed bumps installed on Highland Springs road where 4-year-old boy was struck

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A road in Highland Springs where a 4-year-old boy was struck by a motorcycle in June now has speed bumps.

Steve Yob, Henrico Director of Public Works, told 8News Thursday the crash “energized” the neighborhood and increased the already high anxiety about speeding vehicles on North Beech Avenue.

Yob said a speed study was conducted on the road, and it found that most people are obeying the 25 mph speed limit. However, some are not, and those are the people who are putting children and others who live in that area at risk.

Those who aren’t complying with the speed limit forced DPW to add the ridges for the overall benefit of the neighborhood, Yob added.

The 4-year-old boy was struck by a motorcycle on the morning of June 16 in the 100 block of North Beech Ave. The motorcycle, driven by 26-year-old Alexander Rashad Pettiford, of North Carolina, was seen speeding on I-295 by a Virginia State Police trooper prior to the crash. The motorcyclist refused to stop for the trooper and sped away, VSP said.

Pettiford was arrested and charged in connection to the crash.

Henrico Police told 8News the day after the crash that the boy was recovering from broken ribs, a broken leg, and other injuries, and was in stable condition.

Speed bumps could also be placed on W. Vine Street. Yob said a speed study is currently being conducted on the road, which runs perpendicular to North Beech Ave.

