Sports arena project put on hold as Henrico supervisors adopt revised budget

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a revised $1.3 billion budget Tuesday that cuts nearly $100 million in planned expenses from the county’s initial proposal in March, which was presented before the economic slowdown brought on by the coronavirus was evident.

The fiscal 2021 budget includes a general fund of $899.1 million for operations. The majority of that money — $509.9 million — will go to Henrico County Public Schools and the rest will be used to support general government operations.

“The original budget proposal envisioned further progress in education, enhancements to our public safety capabilities, a coordinated response to the addiction crisis in our community and rewarding the hardworking public servants who make Henrico the great locality it is,” County Manager John A. Vithoulkas wrote in a message to the board of supervisors.

The county laid out the “most significant changes” in the budget on its website. Those cuts are listed below:

A delay of capital projects scheduled to be funded with cash, generating a savings of $22.7 million

A 5% across-the-board reduction for department operations, $9.2 million

Additional targeted departmental cuts, nearly $3 million

Holding open all vacant positions, excluding public safety, $5.7 million

Reductions in general fund dollars for solid waste programs, $2 million

Eliminating non-departmental contributions, except for human services, $899,600

While the budget plan will keep Henrico’s tax rates the same, including maintaining the county’s real estate tax rate at 87 cents, certain projects will be delayed until further notice. As a result, plans for an indoor sports arena and convocation center at Virginia Center Commons have been put on hold.

According to sources, construction of the estimated 200,000 square foot facility has stopped but funding remains in place after all the bonds for the project were sold. The project’s design will continue to formalize and eventually be finalized. The project will resume once the economic outlook for the county becomes more clear, sources told 8News.

