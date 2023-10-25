HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County leaders approved a motion for local athletic nonprofit, Sports Backers, to move its base of operations from the soccer stadium near The Diamond to an area near the Fall Line Trail in Lakeside.

The resolution was passed during the Henrico County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Board members voted and authorized a lease agreement for a portion of the County-owned property at 4921 Lakeside Ave. with Sports Backers, Inc. The 20-year lease is set to begin on Jan. 1, 2024, and will be renewable for two five-year terms.

The nonprofit will be charged $1 annually for the lease.

The space — formerly a Bank of America building — will be renovated for Sports Backers staff along with a group fitness studio and a meeting space.

(Courtesy of Henrico County)

“We are thrilled to partner with Henrico County to have our new headquarters building at the intersection of Lakeside and the Fall Line,” said Jon Lugbill, executive director of Sports Backers. “Our new location will… be a hub to train the thousands of volunteers that are part of our regional active living movement.”