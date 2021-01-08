Spread the love: Henrico County seeking homemade Valentine’s cards for long-term care residents

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is collecting homemade Valentine’s Day cards for long-term care facilities in the county from the local community to spread the love this February.

Henrico’s EngAGE program serves older county residents, their families, and caregivers and has sponsored the Spread the Love initiative in the county to help bring Valentine’s Day cards to their older residents.

Sara Morris, Henrico’s advocate for the aging, said the pandemic has been difficult for long-term care residents.

“The past year has been challenging for all of us, but especially for our loved ones living in long-term care facilities,” Morris said. “We want to ‘spread the love’ to our friends in these facilities for the Valentine’s Day holiday and invite everyone to create an original card to show their care for these members of our community.”

Morris is hoping to provide a homemade care to each of Henrico County’s 8,000 long-term care residents.

If you would like to participate, you are encouraged to break out the craft supplies and get creative. Cards should have a general message and not be intended for a specific person or gender, according to Morris.

Mail those completed cards to Henrico EngAGE; Attn: Sara Morris; P.O. Box 90775; Henrico, VA 23273-0775.

Cards should arrive by Friday, Feb 5, to allow for distribtuion to the long-term care facilities in time for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14.

For more information, contact Morris at (804) 501-5065 or mor141@henrico.us.