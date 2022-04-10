HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The tulips are in tip-top shape right now at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and the public is invited to check them out.

The garden is hosting an event called “A Million Blooms” from April 1 until June 1 as part of the Spring season.

As the weather warms, a parade of flowers has started blooming in what Lewis Ginter’s Senior Horticulturist, Shannon Smith, calls a “bulb display.” This includes daffodils, tulips, peonies, roses and many more.

“We have 23,000 bulbs that we’ve planted throughout the garden and each one is a completely unique display designed by a different horticulturist,” Smith said, “There’s lots of variety, but in addition to that, we have many acres of property that has all kinds of conifers and bog plants and a conservatory. There’s a butterfly display going on right now so, yeah, there’s lots to see.”

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.